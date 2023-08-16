Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has a befitting reply for trolls mocking her bold pictures

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular actresses in the telly land. The beautiful actress rose to fame after her stint in the popular yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 14. Tamboli also makes headlines for her bold and sexy pictures on her social media accounts. She recently was bombarded with hate comments for her bold pictures and one troll even ended up calling her a porn star. Now the Bigg Boss 14 fame finally has a brave answer for the insensitive trolls.

Nikki Tamboli has a befitting reply for her trolls

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nikki Tamboli broke the silence on the people trolling her for her bold pictures as she said, "You can call me anything and that does not really shake my sense of stability. I am not here to take external validation for my work and especially for those people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others instead of attempting to do something good or constructive."

Take a look at some of her bold pictures on social media

The 26-year-old further added, "Comparing me with anyone or an adult star is an insult to those women. Why demean a woman compared with another woman for no reason? These are the same horrible people who enjoy watching adult movies and staring at those women with lustful eyes. I feel even an adult film star deserves equal respect on a humanitarian level. I do not take these trolls to my heart because the more they attack you on a personal level. However, the moment they start feeling it is all one-sided they might get tired and stop commenting. Anyways, it does not stop my rocking life."

Tamboli further said on dealing with negativity online, "I do not really think any troll has the power to pull me down. They simply try their best to bring me and I will always rise like a phoenix from the ashes. For me, it is so meaningless to give them any kind of importance. I am so focused on my work that I even travelled out of the country for work just after my brother’s untimely demise. These temporary trolls have no relevance in my life. I am here to build my identity without any filmy background to get me projects on a platter. I am not here for any hindrance to my personal growth and well-being."

More about Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is known for her participation in the Bigg Boss 14 where she became the 3rd Runner up. She also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She will soon make her OTT debut with the film Puppy Love.

