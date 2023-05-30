Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli opens up on why her journey in the industry has not been easy, ‘When you don’t…’

Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up Nikki Tamboli has been in the industry for a long time and is a well-known personality. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Nikki often makes headlines for her unique dressing styles and the fashion police keep a close eye on her wardrobe. Whenever she uploads a photo on social media, it goes viral instantly. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In a recent conversation with ETimes, the actress opened up about her journey, career plans, and more.

Nikki Tamboli on her journey in the industry

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress has featured in several music videos after the show. Recently, talking about her journey she opened up on why it was a difficult journey for her in the industry. She said, "When you don't belong to a filmi family, the journey is not easy. I have been getting a lot of offers for item songs and music videos. While I don't regret letting go most of them, some of those videos become huge hits. Sometimes you lag behind because you have no one to guide you properly."

Nikki on her career plans

Nikki primarily works in the Tamil and Telugu industry. The actress hasn't done a TV show after Sirf Tum, where she had a small role. Talking about her plans, she said, "I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don't want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon." The actress also shared why Bigg Boss 14 was a turning point for her. The show made her famous as prior to the show, nobody knew her outside South India.

