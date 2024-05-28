Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature in 'candid and carefree' PICS; flaunts her perfect curves

Nikki Tamboli, who is still remembered for her stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has established herself as a fashionista post the show. She often mesmerizes her fans and followers with some breathtaking photos. The actress once again set the hearts racing with her latest picture shoot.

Nikki Tamboli turns heads with her recent post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli broke the internet as she dropped a few photos of herself, wearing a backless dress, with a thigh-high slit. She set the feed on fire while striking several sultry poses for the lens.

The caption of Nikki’s post read, “Candid and carefree (black heart emoji).”

Within a matter of minutes, the stunning beauty took over social media as her fans couldn’t stop drooling over her seductive looks. One user wrote, “Ufff hotness,” while another commented, “Sizzling sassy.”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post here:

The actress penned, "I love voting day. I love the sight of my fellow citizens lining up to make their voices heard. I have done my job!!! Have you..?"

About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli kickstarted her professional journey with modeling. She catapulted to fame after appearing on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress played well on the show and won several hearts with her alluring personality as well as flawless style. She ended up as the second runner-up on the show.

Following this, Nikki went on to take up exhilarating challenges on the adrenaline-pumping reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Besides this, she has also made a mark in the Telugu and Tamil film industries with a string of hit films. The diva has featured in several music videos and was seen in 2021’s television show Sirf Tum.

Currently, Nikki Tamboli is busy drawing attention to her daring wardrobe choices and great fashion sense.

