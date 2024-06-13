Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli turns heads in skimpy black top and skirt, flaunts her well-toned body

Nikki Tamboli, who is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, never fails to grab attention with her bold photoshoots. Like always, she has again set the internet on fire with her recent outfit: a black itsy-bitsy long skirt and a cropped backless top. Netizens showered their love in the comment section and wrote how she never disappoints with he looks.

Nikki Tamboli’s latest outfit

On June 13, Nikki Tamboli took to social media, posting a series of pictures from her photoshoot. In the photos, she is seen wearing a long-sleeved black backless crop top paired with a matching wrap-around skirt, which is open on both sides. We can not help but admire the diva’s confidence, which is reflected in the picture.

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s picture here:

The full-sleeved backless top shows her bare back, and the wide skirt slits on both sides show off her well-toned physique. The photos exude elegance and boldness. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, “Making heads turn,” being sure that nobody can do it like her.

Nikki kept her make-up simple - lots of pink lip gloss, some nude eye shadow, and lots of highlighter. Keeping her hair open, she flaunted her waves.

Reaction of netizens

Netizens are in awe of Nikki’s hot body and the confidence with which she carries the clothes. One user wrote, “Killing it, queen.” Another commented, “You’re on fire.” Others dropped fire and red heart emojis in the thread.

About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli’s powerful performance inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 garnered her a substantial fanbase, which helped her to emerge as a second runner-up; meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik lifted the season’s trophy.

After Bigg Boss 14. The social media sensation showcased her daring side in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she got eliminated along with Vishal Aditya Singh. She has also extensively worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry.

