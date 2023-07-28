Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli's look in low-waist skirt and halter neck bralette will make your jaws drop; PICS

Nikki Tamboli is a well-known celebrity of the industry who has a massive fan following. The actress has an amazing fashion sense and she has established herself as a true style icon. Whether it's her bold photoshoot or casual outings, she never fails to impress with her impeccable styling choices. Nikki effortlessly balances modernity often embracing bold colors and unique patterns. Her ability to experiment with different looks sets her apart and her confidence shines through in every outfit she wears.

Nikki Tamboli's stunning look in black outfit:

Nikki Tamboli, the stunning and talented actress, recently set the internet ablaze with her captivating look in a stunning black outfit. In the photos, Nikki exudes confidence and oozes charm as she flaunts her impeccable fashion sense. The bralette fits snugly around her torso, enhancing her enviable hourglass figure and accentuating her curves. Paired with the bralette, Nikki donned a black low-waist skirt that added an element of allure to her ensemble.

Her damp hair added a touch of sensuality to her overall look. As a style icon, the Bigg Boss 14 fame has always managed to effortlessly blend comfort with fashion, and this look was no exception. The pictures of her from the photoshoot went viral within hours, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her glamorous appearance. Sharing these pictures, Nikki wrote, "Call it what you want..!!"

Nikki Tamboli's PICS in a black low waist skirt and bralette:

Who is Nikki Tamboli dating?

Nikki Tamboli has always been discreet about her personal life, which has only intensified curiosity among fans. Last year, she posted a photo with Manan Shah, fondly calling him her 'lover and best friend,' fueling speculations about their relationship. Prior to that, rumors circulated about her and Pratik Sehajpal during their appearance as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nikki even expressed her desire to marry Pratik, adding to the buzz. However, Nikki has opted to keep her personal matters private and refrains from commenting on the rumors.

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli is now set to make her debut in the OTT space with the upcoming series 'Puppy Love.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli opens up on why her journey in the industry has not been easy, ‘When you don’t…’