Pavitra Punia is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. While she never failed to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices, Pavitra has been managing to steal the spotlight lately owing to her gorgeous snaps. Today again, the Bigg Boss 14 fame made jaws drop with her latest Instagram post.

Pavitra Punia sets internet on fire

A few hours back, Pavitra Punia dropped a few photos from her recent photoshoot on her social media handle. In these snaps, the diva looks bewitching in a black leather bralette and white pants. What elevates her look here is the white cape-style jacket. Here, Pavitra smartly used the white jacket and played it with while she was clicked.

What leaves us speechless is how flawlessly the Bigg Boss 14 star flaunts her curves and beauty as she poses for the pictures. Pavitra's subtle makeup and wavy tresses oozes the oomph in this post. Sharing this, the actress captioned, "Flex — I hope the psych-ward has wifi."

Take a look at Pavitra Punia's post here-

Fans shower love

As soon as this post was shared on Instagram, Pavitra Punia's ardent fans left no stone unturned to praise her beauty. One fan wrote, "Pavitra...You are fireeee.....baba," another fan commented, "Wow looking beautiful," another user said, "Your beauty radiates from within and captivates everyone around you," and so on the amazing comments continued.

About Pavitra Punia's personal life

Pavitra Punia fell in love with actor Eijaz Khan during their stint in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. The couple grabbed eyeballs owing to their genuine chemistry and love for each other. Even after the show, their relationship remained and fans adored their bond.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra even decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2022. However, trouble soon occurred in paradise in 2024. Due to unknown reasons, Pavitra and Eijaz mutually parted ways leaving their fans shocked.

About Pavitra Punia's professional life

Over the years, Pavitra Punia has acted in several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Naagin 3, Daayan, Baalveer Returns, Bigg Boss 14, Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani and so on.

