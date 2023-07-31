Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina file for divorce?

Rahul Mahajan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He is best known as a contestant in Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, and Bigg Boss 14. He has participated in many reality shows over the years. On the personal front, the actor was married to Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. Reportedly, the two filed for a divorce last year. This was Rahul's third marriage and the couple was married for four long years. Here's all that you need to know.

Rahul Mahajan's divorce

Rahul Mahajan tied the knot with Natalya Ilina in 2018. According to reports, the couple filed for divorce last year after being married for four years. Although there has been no official confirmation, a reliable source confirmed the news. The source stated, "Compatibility issues were there since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and have filed for divorce." This confirms the news of their separation, but it is yet to be known whether the divorce has come through or it is still underway. Rahul and Natalya also participated in the reality show, Smart Jodi, alongside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Here's a photo Rahul Mahajan posted with Natalya:

Rahul Mahajan's previous marriages

Rahul Mahajan was previously married to Shweta Singh from 2006 to 2008, and then to Dimpy Ganguli from 2010 to 2015. He married Dimpy in a Swayamvar and was the first celebrity to start this trend.

According to ETimes, Natalya chose to remain silent about the divorce. While Rahul didn't confirm the news, he said, "I want to keep my private life private. I would not like to comment on anything. I do not discuss what's happening in my personal life even with my friends. By the way, I'm doing well." A close friend of the actor said that Rahul was absolutely shattered after his third marriage.

