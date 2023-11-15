Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal name of their daughter

Adorable couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar hosted an intimate ceremony to name their baby girl. The duo rocked the traditional attires while they posed with family and friends in the function

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's baby girl's name is...

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, fondly called #DishUl by fans have named their baby daughter Navya Vaidya. Navya means the fresh, the young, and praiseworthy. The couple also expressed their emotions on becoming parents and blessed their daughter on the special occasion.

Rahul chose to wear a black stylish kurta with white embroidery while Mommy Disha wore a beautiful pink and orange saree. She tied her hair in a neat bun and completed the look with traditional jewelry.

Take a look at the post from Rahul and Disha's daughter's naming ceremony

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's pregnancy announcement

Rahul and Disha announced their pregnancy in a very simple yet cute manner on May 18, 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 20, 2023. The couple has been basking in the glory of parenting bliss. They often share glimpses from this new chapter of their lives on Instagram.

Rahul Vaidya's grand proposal for Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had time and again denied their relationship. During Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya took the big step of proposing to her lady love Disha Parmar on National television. With the help of his friends, Rahul wrote Will You Marry Me? on a white T-shirt and proposed to her.

During Valentine's week, Disha Parmar surprised Rahul Vaidya by appearing on the show. She also accepted the proposal in the same episode, leaving Rahul ecstatic.

Soon after Bigg Boss 14, Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair and the ceremonies were attended by many television celebrities. Popular singers were also a part of the celebrations.

Rahul Vaidya was one of the finalists of Indian Idol Season 1. He got immense appreciation for his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Disha Parmar is known for shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya and Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode share glimpses of first Diwali as new parents