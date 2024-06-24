Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya reveals imbibing THIS interesting habit from BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Rahul Vaidya is doing quite well for himself. Apart from being a part of Colors' show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Rahul has been basking in the glory of fatherhood and he often posts adorable clicks with his wife Disha Parmar, and daughter Navya. Well, Rahul also keeps his fans entertained with his quirky Instagram stories. Recently, he shared an interesting anecdote about Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla who passed away in 2021, which can inspire you as well.

Rahul Vaidya on getting inspired by the late Sidharth Shukla

Taking to his social media, Rahul Vaidya shared a glimpse of his workout session. He wore the clothes from the previous night and mentioned the reason behind the same. He captioned the post, "Jin kapadon mein sote ho, usi me workout karke sidha kapda washing.. I save water and detergent. learnt this from @realsidharthshukla. (The clothes that you sleep in, use the same the next morning for a workout. It saves water and detergent. Learnt this from Sidharth Shukla)."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram story here:

More about Rahul Vaidya and late Sidharth Shukla's bond

After a successful season of Bigg Boss 13, the makers of the show introduced the concept of having 'Seniors' in the show. The fourteenth season had Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan as the seniors who had special powers. They were a part of the show for a few weeks. Sidharth grew fond of Rahul during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house and they even connected after Vaidya left the show voluntarily.

Sidharth Shukla saved Rahul Vaidya from eviction

During Shukla's stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the seniors got the power to eliminate any one contestant based on less involvement in the game. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan pitched to eliminate Vaidya, however, Shukla remained adamant and stated that Vaidya had potential. He convinced Hina and Gauahar to change their votes and saved Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul has been quite vocal about his fondness for Shukla and has mentioned that he (Sidharth Shukla) was one of the few people who trusted him when not many did. Rahul shone brightly during his stay on the show and gave tough competition to Bigg Boss 14's winner Rubina Dilaik.

