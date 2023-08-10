Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik is all set for her Punjabi film debut; here's where she derives influence from

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. At present, her die-hard fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project and finally, their wait is over. Rubina will soon make her debut in the Punjabi film industry opposite singer and actor Inder Chahal. In a recent interview with the Times of India, the talented actress opened up on her Punjabi debut and how her husband Abhinav Shukla has impacted her Punjabi influence as well. Here’s a closer look.

Rubina Dilaik on her Punjabi debut and influence from her husband

Famous actress Rubina Dilaik has pleased her loyal fans by announcing her next project will mark her entry into the Punjabi film industry. In an interview with The Times of India, Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant opened up on how being married to a Punjabi guy had a good influence on her. She said,“It was quite easy for me to understand the language for the script. Being already married to a Punjabi guy so for many years I had a good impact on Punjab in my life. We both are loyal Punjabi film fans, after meeting Abhinav we both used to watch almost every Punjabi film. The Punjabi film industry is already doing so well with their scripts, sheets and concepts, Punjabi music aur bhangra pe toh puri duniya nachti hai (The entire world dances to Punjabi music and Bhangra which is a traditional dance of Punjab)and now it has been influencing the entire industry.”

Take a look at her recent post on social media

Talking about the film, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame said, “I always wanted to a Punjabi film but just needed the right project. This film fulfils my expectations in debut as it is a complete family entertainer.”

Speaking about her roots and Punjabi culture the 33-year-old said, “Himachal and Punjab are sister states so we always had Punjabi influence on our homes. I have always celebrated my culture wholeheartedly, it is my roots which are the strong foundation that has made me who I am today so I feel really proud hailing from Himachal Pradesh. I love showcasing my culture as it is my real self. I am not a pretentious person but just a basic personality. I love to be with my family and close to mother nature. No one is perfect and I believe in connecting in social media with my real self not putting up a facade .”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is known for her shows Chhoti Bahu and Shakti. She participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as a winner. She further participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikla Jaa wherein she went on to become a finalist.

