Bigg Boss 14’s trio Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin reunite

The famous trio of Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, who are known for their special bond since their Bigg Boss days have recently bumped into each other. Fans enjoy their bonding and love to see the trio together. Jasmin and Aly appeared together for the first time in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their chemistry on the show and later in Bigg Boss were unmissable. While these two make for an adorable couple, fans also love seeing Aly and Rahul together. The three were last seen together on Jasmin’s birthday last year. So, when Rahul shared the video of the three having a good time together, fans went crazy and showered their love for the trio.

The three took to social media to share a series of photos and videos. Rahul was also seen dedicating a song to his friends. He sang the song “Tu Jaane Na”. Aly, on the other hand, was seen humming MC Stan’s “Basti Ka Hasti”. Jasmin uploaded a boomerang of Rahul and wrote, “look who I bumped into, my favorite Rahul Vaidya”. Rahul re-shared the pics and showered love on the actress as well.