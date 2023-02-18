Bigg Boss 14’s trio Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin reunite
Bigg Boss 14’s most loved trio Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya bumped into each other and shared adorable posts on Instagram. Watch here.
The famous trio of Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, who are known for their special bond since their Bigg Boss days have recently bumped into each other. Fans enjoy their bonding and love to see the trio together. Jasmin and Aly appeared together for the first time in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their chemistry on the show and later in Bigg Boss were unmissable. While these two make for an adorable couple, fans also love seeing Aly and Rahul together. The three were last seen together on Jasmin’s birthday last year. So, when Rahul shared the video of the three having a good time together, fans went crazy and showered their love for the trio.
The three took to social media to share a series of photos and videos. Rahul was also seen dedicating a song to his friends. He sang the song “Tu Jaane Na”. Aly, on the other hand, was seen humming MC Stan’s “Basti Ka Hasti”. Jasmin uploaded a boomerang of Rahul and wrote, “look who I bumped into, my favorite Rahul Vaidya”. Rahul re-shared the pics and showered love on the actress as well.
Actress Reecha Sinha commented, “cuties” on the post. Fans wrote that Aly and Jasmin are their favorite couple and they love seeing the three together.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most popular celebrities in the TV industry. The duo enjoys a massive fan following owing to their acting skills and chemistry. For the uninformed, Jasmin and Aly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, and since then they are going strong with their relationship. There were rumors of their separation last year, but the couple’s new year post cleared the speculation.
