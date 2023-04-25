Bigg Boss 15 buddies Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer reunite, ‘Mil jate hai jab 3 yaar’

Nishant Bhat is a popular choreographer and is well-known in the showbiz industry. He started his choreography career with the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he choreographed Ankita Lokhande and then Gia Manek in the next season. However, the ace choreographer rose to the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his bond with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat was also the highlight of the season. Very recently, Nishant Bhat opened up that his friendship with Raqesh Bapat has hit the rock bottom.

Nishant Bhat’s friendship with Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer

Nishant Bhat took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos from Monday night. He had dinner with his Bigg Boss 15 buddies Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer. The trio met at a cafe in Mumbai. The caption for the photo where the three of them are seen posing together reads, “Mil jate hai jab 3 yaar.”

Take a look at their photos here:

Nishant Bhat’s fallout with Raqesh Bapat

Recently, while chatting with News 18, Nishant Bhat confessed why he is not in touch with Raqesh Bapat after his stint in Bigg Boss. In a chat with the news portal, the choreographer revealed that he is not in touch with Raqesh because he feels some friendships are better limited to a certain point. Nishant added that dragging the friendship after makes no sense and so he is not connected with the actor post-Bigg Boss. Nishant further added, "But yes, Shamita, Pratik and I are very much in touch."

Speaking about his bond with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant mentioned that they talk to each other and try to meet sometimes. However, he further explained how everyone is busy with their respective work but they keep in touch. Nishant revealed that he meets Pratik often. He also shared that since he and Pratik live close by, they often catch up.

