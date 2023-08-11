Bigg Boss 15 buddies Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia rekindle bond over reunion dinner- PICS

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and has given the contestants many memorable friendships and love stories over the years. While arguments, fights, and controversies emerge every season, it is the friendships that go on to become the highlight of the season. Similarly, in Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Miesha Iyer, and Raqesh Bapat were loved by viewers for their bonding inside the house. Nishant Bhat is one contestant who seems to be in touch with all his friends and he recently surprised Bigg Boss 15 loyalists with photos of his reunion with Pratik, Rajiv, and Simba Nagpal. Steal a look right here.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants' reunion

On Thursday night, Rajiv Adatia uploaded a video where he is seen sitting at a restaurant with Pratik, Simba, and Nishant. The video is shared with the #reunion. He uploaded many other videos that gon to show that the friends had a gala time together. In the next video, actress Akshara Singh also joined them. All of them dropped several photos and videos from their reunion dinner. Nishant Bhat uploaded a video in his Instagram story featuring Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal, and captioned it 'OTT vibes.' For the unversed, Akshara Singh was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, alongside Pratik Sehajpal. Later, he made an entry into Bigg Boss 15 also, wherein he emerged as the runner-up.

Take a look at the friends here:

In the morning today, Rajiv Adatia uploaded photos from last night and wrote, "Super fun night! Catching up with these ones!! #reunions @pratiksehajpal @simbanagpal @nishantbhat85 @singhakshara how much we have laughed !!!! #friends #goodtimes" Akshara also posted photos of the five of them posing and wrote, "Reunion It feels so good #lovelies #bigboss #memories"

Reaction of netizens

Fans were over the moon to see the reunion of their favorite contestants. They were more excited to see that they still make the time to meet each other. One user commented, "Wow! Best friendship bond ever" Some also went back to Pratik and Akshara's Bigg Boss OTT journey, and wrote, "I always love, like Akshara and pratik together. Nobody in house of bb OTT supported pratik only and only akshara. Seen pratik in pain use to cry but when he use to laugh and happy with her that gave peace in our life. I always love pratik and akshara"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 55: Jiya Shankar talking about her dad to travel vloggers meeting inmates; Top 3 moments