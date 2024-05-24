Rakhi Sawant is grabbing headlines once again, but this time for her health condition. The actress sparked widespread attention as photos of her in the hospital went viral. Rakhi recently underwent surgery at Nakshatra Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. According to reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant had a 10 cm tumor in her uterus, as confirmed by her ex-husband, Ritesh.

What did Rakhi Sawant’s doctor say about her health condition?

In an interview with Times Now, Rakhi's doctor provided insights into her health condition. Gynecologist Dr. Surabhi Kokate and her team conducted the surgery on Rakhi Sawant.

Dr. Surabhi acknowledged performing surgery on Rakhi Sawant but refused to disclose any details regarding Rakhi's medical condition. She emphasized that patient information cannot be disclosed without permission from the hospital, including details about their diagnosis.

The surgery was conducted at Kokate's private clinic located in DN Nagar. She continues her practice there, often working until late evenings. Recently, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant expressed that people betrayed Rakhi, leveraging her fame for their own gain. He further accused her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, of taking a substantial amount of money from her.

When inquired about his sister Rakhi Sawant's health, Rakesh Sawant expressed, "We are disturbed. Ever since our mother passed away, everyone who was using her for publicity and taking advantage of her, all have turned against her. They are torturing her."

About Rakhi Sawant’s surgery

Before her surgery, The Bigg Boss 15 contestant informed the media about the 10 cm tumor in her uterus, expressing hope for a speedy recovery to continue entertaining people. She was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pain.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and according to Ritesh's statement to Times Now, Rakhi was unconscious post-surgery. He added that the tumor was sent for biopsy and Rakhi spent three hours in the operating room.

Before entering the operating theater, Sawant was spotted wearing a hospital patient's uniform and sitting in a wheelchair, trying to remain calm. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has alleged that the actress might be staging a publicity stunt as the court hearing dates approach.

