Bigg Boss 15 fame Raqesh Bapat's creative and eco-friendly Ganpati: A glimpse into his DIY celebrations

Raqesh Bapat needs no introduction. He is a famous household name. In the entertainment industry, he embarked on his career with the Hindi film Tum Bin, which achieved immense success. Over the years, he has graced numerous shows and endeared himself to millions of fans. Raqesh gained widespread recognition after his stint in the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Apart from his TV career, the charismatic actor maintains an active presence on social media, consistently sharing glimpses of his life with his dedicated fanbase. In a recent Instagram post, Raqesh showcased his creative side as he was seen crafting a Ganpati Ji, providing a personal and artistic touch.

Raqesh Bapat's creativity shines with his DIY eco-friendly Bappa:

Raqesh Bapat's creative talents extend to sculpting his own Ganpati idol, a practice he has embraced since his school days. His social media posts showcasing this artistic process have garnered praise from his fans.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Raqesh is once again immersed in the meditative and therapeutic process of crafting his beloved Bappa idol. His dedication and focus shine through in the mesmerizing idol he creates, capturing the attention of all who see it.

In his caption, Raqesh describes it as, “#therapy. #raqart #ganpatibappamorya #grateful #thankyou”

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This festival typically lasts for 10 days, from the arrival of Lord Ganesh (Ganesh Chaturthi) to the Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi.)

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense cultural and religious significance in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It promotes the values of faith, unity, and devotion while also highlighting the rich artistic traditions of idol-making and decoration.

Raqesh Bapat's personal life:

Raqesh Bapat's romantic journey has seen its share of ups and downs. He was previously married to Riddhi Dogra in 2011, but their marriage came to an end, and they divorced in 2019. Subsequently, in September 2021, Raqesh began dating Shamita Shetty. However, the couple later made a mutual decision to part ways, marking a new chapter in their respective lives.

Raqesh Bapat’s professional carrier:

Raqesh Bapat has made a notable mark in the world of Indian television. He is well-known for his roles in popular TV shows like Saat Phere and Qubool Hai. Additionally, Raqesh has ventured into the realm of reality TV, participating in shows like Nach Baliye Season 6 and Bigg Boss.

