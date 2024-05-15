Rakhi Sawant is yet again in the news. This time not for her funny antics and unbelievalbe claims, but for her serious health issues. Sawant is said to be facing severe heart ailment and because of the same, she has been hospitalized. Rakhi's ex-husband and friend Ritesh Singh have finally spilled beans about her health.

Ritesh Singh on Rakhi Sawant's health

Bigg Boss 15's Ritesh Singh chatted with paparazzi regarding Rakhi Sawant's health and mentioned that she needs a lot of love and blessings from the fans. When insisted, Ritesh refused to share details about the hospital where Rakhi has been admitted, he also didn't speak much about Rakhi's ailment and said, "Pehle stithi unki stable hojaye (Let her get stable first)."

Ritesh Singh further mentioned how there were few negative people with Rakhi, however, she also has the love and blessing of the masses.

Take a look at Ritesh Singh's statement to the media here:

Rakhi Sawant's brother's angry reaction to her hospitalization

In a conversation with Telly Talk, Rakhi Sawant's brother gave out a strong reaction to her hospitalization and mentioned that many people turned against her. He claimed that Adil Khan Durrani took Sawant's money and turned many people against her.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant added that ever since their mother died, people have been troubling Rakhi financially. He accused Adil Khan Durrani of bribing police and media. He requested the support of Police, fans and media and said, "Agar Rakhi ko kuch hua toh inki zindagi toh barbaad hogi hi aur desh mein Rakhi ke jo fans hai, woh inn sabko chhodenge nahi. Aaj Rakhi ko media, fans aur police walon ki zaroorat hai"

(If anything happens to her, these people will be destroyed. And her fans all over the country wouldn't spare them. Today, Rakhi needs the support of the media, fans, and police.)

Rakhi Sawant's fun interaction with Paps recently

Recently, Rakhi Sawant grabbed eyeballs by returning to Mumbai after months. She interacted with the media and mentioned working on a project with her former husband Ritesh Singh. She recently ended up at an event in a red towel dress. Her outfit and look grabbed a lot of attention, making the pictures and videos go viral instantly on Instagram.

The next day, the Main Hoon Na actress was yet again seen wearing the red towel on her casual outfit. She tried to ride an autorickshaw and indulged in a fun exchange with the paparazzi.

