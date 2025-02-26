Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz strongly criticizes MTV Roadies XX gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav; here's WHY

Umar Riaz, who was seen on Bigg Boss Season 15, has strongly reacted to MTV Roadies XX. The promos of the adventure reality show have been going viral on the internet, where the four gang leaders, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav, are seen fighting. After these promos were released, the buzz about the show has been in the air. However, Umar has now reacted strongly to these promos of the gang leaders arguing and has compared the show to Bigg Boss.

Taking to his Instagram story, Umar Riaz took a jibe at the MTV Roadies XX gang leaders and called out the makers, too. He wrote, "Roadies have turned into a fu***ng biggboss show. Grown a** judges fighting like kids! Creatives of the show s**k!" He slammed gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav for arguing.

Take a look at Umar Riaz's story here-

For the uninformed, in the recently released promos, Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula had locked horns, whereas Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia were seen arguing. The argument happened due to differences and an intense game situation.

MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, 2025, and has hooked the attention of the audience. The first few episodes of the show featured the auditions of the contestants. On January 22, the journey of the chosen contestants, gang leaders, and Rannvijay Singha began. After a lot of discussions, the teams were formed.

As per the theme -Double Cross, this season is going to be more about unexpected twists, betrayal, alliances, and more. All four gang leaders have selected powerful and passionate contestants who are set to give their best to survive in the game. MTV Roadies XX fresh episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

Coming back to Umar Riaz, he was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 15. He is also a surgeon by profession. Umar has also starred in several music videos alongside Kanika Mann and more.