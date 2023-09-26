Bigg Boss 15 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dons exquisite purple anarkali for Ganpati darshan

The ten-day-long festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are set to come to an end. The festival brought a lot of divine energy and people seem to have celebrated the festival with a lot of zeal. Many celebrities are on a pandal-hopping spree and are going for Ganpati darshan in different pandals. Rupali Ganguly who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha among other celebrities made sure to make the most of the festival and visited quite a few places for Ganpati darshan. Bigg Boss 15 star Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has also stepped out to enjoy the festival.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary at Lalbaugcha Raja

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stepped out for Ganpati darshan at the popular Lalbaug pandal. The actress chose to wear a beautiful purple anarkali. Her hairstyle complemented the ensemble and she chose heavy oxidized earrings to complete the look. She was accompanied by her close friend and ex-costar Rashmeet Kaur Sethi and her brother Yogesh.

Have a look at the video of Priyanka at Lalbaugcha Raja:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in the industry so far

Priyanka featured in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Gathbandhan in cameo roles. She rose to fame with her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo Sandhu. Her performance was widely appreciated. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta who played Fateh in the show was also quite appreciated. Fans still ship them by hashtags like #FateJo and #PriyanKit. Their camaraderie got them to participate in the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16. While Ankit was eliminated in the first half of the show, Priyanka was one of the most promising contestants and was the second runner-up of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary post-Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka is one of the few contestants to get immense fame due to the show. The actress featured in a few high-profile music videos. She was recently a part of B Praak's song Zohrajabeen opposite Bollywood star Randeep Hooda. The Udaariyaan actress had won a contest during her stint in Bigg Boss and got the opportunity to shoot a commercial advertisement with the Luv Ka The End actress, Shraddha Kapoor.

