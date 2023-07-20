Bigg Boss 15's BFFs Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh are up to something; Check out

Bigg Boss Season 15 was one of the most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. The show had a fresh and interesting format that year with the house being set up as a wild forest and the ensuing tussle between the ‘Gharwale’ and ‘Jungle wassi’. The season’s winner was Tejaswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up. Apart from Tejasvi and Pratik, other popular contestants were Karan Kundra, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh. Despite not faring well on the TRP charts, the season became extremely popular across social media platforms and online viewership.

Apart from Tejasvi Prakash-Karan Kundra’s love affair, Rakhi Sawant- Abhijit Bicukle’s crazy antics, Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s catfights, Bigg Boss Season 15 also gained popularity for its strong and beautiful friendship. Recently contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh threw a reunion party.

Bigg Boss season 15 contestants enjoy a crazy reunion party.

While the USP of Bigg Boss Season 15 was the brewing romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra who are often referred to as Tejran by their loyal fans, there was also a strong friendship between contestants Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhat.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt had made an entry to Bigg Season 15 after their successful stunt in the first season of the OTT version of Bigg Boss along with fellow contestant Shamita Shetty. Ever since OTT Season 1 Pratik and Nishant had shared a strong bond of friendship. They even decided to stick together in Bigg Boss season 15 and stand by each other through their difficult times. There have been several instances of the two best friends supporting and motivating each other on the show. Fans loved their friendship and loyalty towards each other.

Recently Pratik and Nishant got together for a reunion party with fellow contestants Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. The four spent a gala time together. Pratik took to his Instagram and shared pictures of them together with the funny caption ‘ Gadhon ke sar pe seeng nahi hote’.

Take a look at the post here

What are these contestants doing currently?

Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal were last featured in the show Naagin. Nishant Bhat is busy with his choreography for shows and events. Akasa Singh last featured in the music video Koi Jaye Toh Leh Aaye.

