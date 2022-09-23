Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgaal declares his breakup with Miesha Iyer: I had plans for long term but…

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are one of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss 15. But Ieshaan has recently confirmed breakup with Miesha on social media. Their love story is a fairytale for their fans. They met inside the house, fell in love during their stint and always stood by each other. Even in the outer world Ieshaan and Miesha or as their fans love to call them, ‘Mieshaan’ were seen going stronger day by day. Their fans waited for their pictures to go out in the public domain and are waiting for them to reveal their marriage plans. To the disappointment of the fans, Ieshaan shared about parting ways with Miesha.

In the story shared by Rishton Ka Chakravyuh fame, Ieshaan Sehgaal, he wrote, “Hello Ieshaanians, I would like to take out time and tell everyone about an important announcement about my relationship. As it has been all in front of you and that you guys have been expecting a lot from me and the other person as well. It's better to clear that we are not together anymore. I obviously had plans to have a long term one but sometimes life doesn't really have the same plans as you do. I would wish you guys to continue and shower the same amount of love to me individually as well. And that you keep supporting and loving me. Hope to always make you'll proud. Lots of love – Ieshaan.”