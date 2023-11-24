Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash try baby filter in new video; get into funny disagreement

The power couple of Indian Television Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have made a strong fanbase for themselves. While people adore the duo for their professional work, they also shower love on the couple as they enjoy the camaraderie between their beloved TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan).

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from posting mushy stuff on the internet. Apart from putting loved-up pictures and videos, the couple often share glimpses of fun and healthy leg-pulling that they indulge in. Recently, Karan posted a video with Tejasswi trying out the baby filter on Instagram and the duo had a cute banter over the same.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's cute banter over baby filter on Instagram

As per the baby filter on the social media platform, a person's childhood image is presented, when used the filter. Karan Kundrra posted a video wherein he was goofing around with Tejasswi Prakash and trying out the cool filter on the gram. While using the filter, Karan exclaimed that Tejasswi still looked like a kid and had similar cheeks. The Naagin 6 actress denied the observation and said her eyes are bigger and her nose is different too.

Have a look at the video posted by Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship

Tejasswi and Karan got to know about each other during Bigg Boss 15. The duo was attracted to each other and they made a point to express their liking to each other. The duo got into a relationship on National Television. Tejasswi and Karan faced many obstacles during Bigg Boss 15 as their relationship was often questioned. They were accused of faking a relationship just for the show.

The host of the show Salman Khan had asked Karan to be careful in his relationship or else it will not last even for two months post the show. The couple has been going strong for more than two years now.

While Tejasswi Prakash is currently focussing on her fitness, Karan Kundrra is seen hosting Temptation Islands.

