Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat's several years of friendship goes kaput; What went wrong?

Popular choreographer Nishant Bhat is among the well-known personalities of the showbiz industry and has a massive fan following. However, the ace choreographer rose to the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where his bond with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat was also the highlight of the season. They were loved by the audience for their strong bond, however, it seems like their friendship hit rock bottom after their stint in the show.

Nishant and Raqesh's several years of friendship goes kaput:

Now while chatting with News 18, Nishant Bhat confessed why he is not in touch with Raqesh Bapat after his stint in Bigg Boss. In a chat with the news portal, the choreographer revealed that he is not in touch with Raqesh because he feels some friendships are better limited to a certain point. Nishant added that dragging the friendship after makes no sense and so he is not connected with the actor post-Bigg Boss. Nishant further added, "But yes, Shamita, I and Pratik are very much in touch."

Speaking about his bond with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant mentioned that they talk to each other and try to meet sometimes. However, he further explained how everyone is busy with their respective work but they keep in touch. Nishant revealed that he meets Pratik often. He also shared that since he and Pratik live close by, they often catch up.

On the professional front, Nishant Bhat was a part of popular reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Nishant was seen in the entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull along with Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull will be hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show will premiere on April 15 at 10 pm on Colors and will air every day at 10 pm.

