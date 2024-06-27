Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia bumps into Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash amid breakup rumors; Watch

Friendships formed inside the Bigg Boss house have two different aspects. While some last for years, many bonds break soon after the show wraps itself up. However, when it comes to the close friendship of Rajiv Adatia, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash, it is surely a great example of the first case. While there have been breakup rumors about the Bigg Boss 15 couple, TejRan's happy faces quash them all.

Giving a peek into his reunion with Karan and Tejasswi, Rajiv shared a video on social media. The clip has the trio laughing out loud as they engage in fun conversation.

Rajiv Adatia meets Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Taking to his Instagram story, Rajiv Adatia posted a clip of himself meeting Karan and Tejasswi in London. We can hear him saying, "Thank you TejRan fans. I really owe you one because you told me these two are in town; they did not even tell me they are in town. So thank you so much."

In the clip, the Bigg Boss 15 winner is seen wearing a pretty pink off-shoulder dress and flaunting her natural beauty. On the other hand, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor exuded cool vibes in a co-ord set, which he paired with white sneakers.

Have a look at the video here:

Breakup rumors of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

It has been a few days since reports about Karan and Tejasswi's breakup have been doing rounds on the internet. Many reports claimed that the couple broke up after dating for about three years. Well, although neither of them commented on the same, their recent video with Rajiv is proof that they are still together.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season, and fans still couldn't stop gushing over this adorable duo. They have emerged as one of the strongest couples in the industry, setting major relationship goals.

On the professional front, Karan was last seen in Temptation Island India alongside Mouni Roy, while Tejasswi appeared in Naagin 6.

