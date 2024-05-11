Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Salman Khan’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, and ever since, he has been hitting headlines with everything he does. Rajiv is known for his humor and active social media presence.

Just recently, he dropped a series of pictures from the most ‘surreal’ experience of his life, wherein he saw the beautiful Northern Lights. Adatia mentioned that by witnessing this beautiful phenomenon, he ticked one of the many things off his bucket lists.

Rajiv Adatia’s experience of Northern Lights

Rajiv took to his Instagram handle to share his experience of witnessing the Northern Lights from the backyard of his house in London, which came as a huge surprise, expressing which Rajiv Adatia wrote, “I CANT BELIEVE THIS!!!! The GREEN NORTHERN LIGHTS IN MY BACK GARDERN!!!”

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant wrote that he was woken up at 1:00 a.m. and was directed to go outside and see the Northern Lights. Elaborating it further he penned down, "I started taking pics and I couldn't believe my eyes!! This was happening in London!!! I don't think this will ever happen again for a Long time but it was the most surreal thing!"

Moving ahead he claimed the experience to be extraordinary, as nature holds a lot more than than our existence can grasp. Expressing his gratitude he further wrote, “Witnessing this has been ticked off my bucket list!! I always wanted to see it!! Thank you God!!”

Along with this beautiful note, he dropped a series of pictures with the magnificent green Northern Lights that were on display in the sky, while he posed in front of the camera. These pictures reflected his excitement.

Moreover, according to the research, this geometrical event took place due to an intense solar storm.

Fans reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the users wrote, “Omg that’s amazing it’s on my bucket list too!! I want to stay an igloo and see them!’ Another one commented, “Woaooow..itz magical!!.” In the next comment, the user wrote, “Like the feelings of the heart were strung together in a garland of music.”

Rajiv Adatia in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv Adatia made some beautiful bonds when he was inside Salman Khan’s hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Although he was already acquainted with Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty, he developed a brotherhood bond with Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz in the show. He rocked the show with his entertaining fights with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Also, he showed his mettle in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

