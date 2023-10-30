Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia claims superiority to Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz in THIS

Rajiv Adatia is a popular social media personality who maintains a super-active presence on social media. The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant recently recalled his journey in the controversial reality show with his co-contestants. Read along to know more about his post.

Rajiv Adatia recalls Bigg Boss 15 days

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Karan Kundrra appeared on the show to promote the upcoming series, Temptation Island. Seeing him inside the house, Rajiv Adatia who shares a great bond with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan shared a happy tweet remembering their days inside the house.

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s tweet here:

Rajiv Adatia’s tweet reads, “I was so happy that Salman sir made you Dance @kkundrra well at least he still remembers! We left an impact bro!! Mornings dances no one can beat us!! Me you and Umar! We will always be India’s best Dancers!! #memories #bb15”

Netizens get nostalgic

This tweet made the netizens look back at the Bigg Boss 15 days. Many users commented that Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and others were the best contestants the show got so far. They loved their bromance.

One user wrote, “Bb15 mein saare ke saare positive log the, khud makers ne usko kharab kar diya, old contestants ko nikhal ke purane seasons ke contestants ko wild card lekhe aye, especially rakhi sawant, khud makers ne season ko kharab kardi, sub ke game ko.” A few also attached clips that show the contestant dancing inside the house. Others commented, “You guys rocked the show, especially you three.”

Some users requested to upload a dance reel soon, while others commented on their favorite moments from the show.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra expressed his gratitude after visiting the Bigg Boss 17 house. He posted a tweet thanking the team and the host, Salman Khan.

Karan’s tweet reads, “A big big Biggg thank you to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for your kindness and appreciation it means so much to me and the @BiggBoss team for always welcoming with open arms #Grateful”

