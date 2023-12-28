Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia remembers his late father, says losing him at 18 was the biggest blow

Rajiv Adattia is a popular social media personality. The actor-model often makes headlines owing to his photos and videos on social media.

Today, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to social media to remember his late father. Rajiv Adatia was only 18 when he lost his father and his post reflected the emotional turmoil he went through.

Rajiv Adatia remembers his late father

Rajiv Adatia took to social media a few hours back and expressed the grief of losing his dad. He wrote, "It’s 19 years without my father and I can still feel the day he passed like it was yesterday! I was 18 and losing my dad was the biggest blow to me. I only wish he was here to see how far I have come! Losing a parent is extremely painful! U learn to live with it but never get over it. I don't wish it upon anyone."

Check out Rajiv Adatia's post here:

Rajiv Adatia enjoys immense popularity on social media. Netizens and fans of the Bigg Boss 15 contestant expressed their support for him in the comment section. One user commented, "Stay strong, Rajiv bhai." Another commented, "Nobody can take your mom or dad's place in life." "Your dad must be really proud of you," wrote another.

Advertisement

Rajiv Adatia shares a strong bond with his mother and sister. He often takes to social media to post pictures with them and share moments from his family time. He posts about his dad on certain occasions. Earlier this year, on February 7, he posted a video on Instagram on the occasion of his late father's birthday.

On his late father's birthday, he wrote, "Love your Parents Always and look after them! Happy Birthday Dad!! How I wish you were still with us. They say with time gets easier, it’s gets easier to cope but you never really get over that pain. It’s a constant void you live with. I hardly got years with you and at the age where I was old enough to understand things you passed away! We really miss you!! I love you.. I hope I’ve made you proud!"

On the other hand, Rajiv is super close with his industry buddies including Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Shivangi Joshi, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, among others.

ALSO READ: 'No energy left now': Hina Khan opens up about struggle with high fever which led her to hospital