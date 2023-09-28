Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia revisits memories with Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary; ‘She was the…’

Rajiv Adatia is a popular social media personality, best known for his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. He is known to be a socialite who is not just friends with almost everyone in the television industry, but also a lot of A-lister Bollywood celebrities. He is known for his warm demeanour and grounded personality. Today, on the occasion of late singer, Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, the social media personality penned a sweet note for her.

Rajiv Adatia wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar was the godmother of the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant. Today, he took to social media to share a beautiful video sharing the precious moments Rajiv spent with the singer. The clip opens with Rajiv Adatia holding the legendary singer's hand. He can be heard saying, "Lata ji is my godmother, mein bohot pyaar karta hu. Wo hamesha mujhe bohot saath diya hain, aur bohot support diya hai, thank you so much Lata ji, thank you so much. (I love her a lot. She has supported me in every situation and has been with me)."

Rajiv Adatia called Lata Mangeshkar before entering Bigg Boss 15 house

Along with the beautiful clip, he shared some of his fondest memories with Lata Mangeshkar. Rajiv wrote that the last time he spoke to the singer was before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house when he called her to seek her blessings. The long note reads, "Today’s LataJi’s birthday! I have so many memories and times with her over the last 15 years and so many memories to share. She was not only Maa Saraswati in my eyes, she was a loving and supportive angel who was supportive and kind and helped all those around her. She was the first one to wish me on my birthday. She would call me home for chai everytime I would come to Mumbai! I used to smile everytime I used to get a WhatsApp from her to see what she had sent me. In my life I’ve seen a lot and met a lot of people, but with Lataji no matter how many times I met or how close I was too her I was always in awe of her. Learning music from a young age I understood and appreciated her craft. The sacrifices she made at a young to provide for her family and how she took over a large family at the sudden passing of her father! I knew her not only as the Legend that she was but the character and aura she carried. She was a gentle soul always loving and always welcoming. I still remember when I was going into Big Boss I called her! I said “ Didi mein Big Boss Ja Raha hoo aap ka ashivard chaiye” she said “ Big Boss Ja Raha hai Va! Meri Ashivard hamesha aap ki saath hai. Jao aur ache karna, aake milte hai.” That was the last time I spoke to her."

He further continued, "When I came out of the house within a few days she passed. She was like a rock for me. There was such huge age gap but it felt like 2 friends! I used to spend hours with her talking and laughing! She treated me like her God Son and she was my God Mother. I loved her humour I loved her compassion! I miss her always. Words can’t express how it feels to lose something so special which only gave so much love! I can and will never forget her. We alll miss you and love you!! Happy Birthday! @lata_mangeshkar #latamangeshkar"

