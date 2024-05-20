Rakhi Sawant often makes headlines due to her personal life and various antics. However, this time, the actress is in the news because of her health. She recently made headlines when some of her hospital photos went viral. She was rushed to the hospital for a tumor surgery, and according to the reports, the operation was successful.

Ritesh Singh provides updates on Rakhi Sawant's health condition

Rakhi Sawant was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai recently, and initially, it was reported to be due to a 'serious heart problem.' However, the Bigg Boss star later revealed that doctors had discovered a 10 cm tumor in her uterus, for which she will undergo surgery.

Rakhi underwent surgery to remove the tumor on May 18. Her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, who has been providing updates on her condition, revealed that the operation was successful. He told The Times Now that she was unconscious following the surgery.

Ritesh opens up about the tumor revelation after successful surgery

Additionally, Ritesh shared shocking details about Rakhi's condition, stating that the tumor in her uterus was quite large. He shared, "The doctor showed me the tumor, and it was about the size of a palm. Seeing it for the first time was quite shocking." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He mentioned that the tumor had been sent to the lab for cancer analysis and that Rakhi had been in the operating room for three hours.

Rakhi Sawant's poignant moment before surgery

Before Rakhi Sawant's surgery, Ritesh shared a video of her heading into the operation theater. The actress was seen in a hospital patient's uniform, wearing a scrub cap, and sitting in a wheelchair as nurses pushed her along. Rakhi tried to remain calm, offering a faint smile. Just before entering the OT, she blew kisses to the viewers.

Ritesh wrote in the caption, “@rakhisawant2511, Dil ro raha hai, dar bhi lag raha hai. but mujhe upar Wale par vishwas hai ke Mera bura nahi karenge. Rakhi je operation theatre me ja rahi hai. Wah apni ma ko mis kr rhi hai, and logo ko vote karne ke request ke hai (My heart is pounding, I’m afraid. But I have full faith in the Almighty that he will never do anything wrong to me. Rakhi is going into the operating room, and she was missing her late mother today. However, she has also requested everyone to vote).”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Priya Ahuja, Asit Modi react to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh's return