Shamita Shetty is a well-known figure in the entertainment world, renowned for her exceptional performances in numerous Bollywood films. In addition to her success on the silver screen, Shamita has also entertained audiences with her appearances on the small screen, particularly in Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Despite participating in multiple seasons of the show, she has consistently won over the hearts of viewers.

Just a few hours back, Shamita dropped a video where she was seen beaming with joy as she took off to Vaishno Devi, with her family and sister Shilpa Shetty.

Shamita Shetty’s family trip to Vaishno Devi

Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle to drop a video, where she is seen sitting in a private jet with her sister Shilpa Shetty along with her daughter Samisaa, and their mother.

In the video, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “On our way to Vaishno Devi. I’m super excited. Family time!” Then, she switched the camera to Shilpa to capture her reaction, as Shilpa exclaimed, "Jai Mata Di!" This was followed by everyone chanting together in unison.

The Shetty sisters looked fabulous in their outfits once again. While the India's Got Talent judge was wearing a pink ethnic kurta pants set with a dupatta, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was wearing, a V-neck pink kurta with white prints.

Shamita Shetty’s reaction to Tejasswi Prakash after Bigg Boss

In Bigg Boss 15, when winner Tejasswi Prakash age shamed Shamita by calling her ‘Aunty,’ many actresses including Gauahar Khan and Bipasha Basu came out in support of Shetty.

Therefore in a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita said that words once spoken cannot be taken back. She wanted Tejasswi to sit and apologize and justify what she had said. She also mentioned that she has to be a little more sensitive.

Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15

Shamita Shetty has been a part of many Bigg Boss seasons. The first time she appeared in the controversial show was in Bigg Boss 3, where she left the show midway due to her sister Shilpa’s wedding with Raj Kundra.

She was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 1, in 2021. The next she was seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she finished her journey as third runner-up.

