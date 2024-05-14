Shamita Shetty is a well-known personality in the entertainment and showbiz world. The Bollywood actress who has proved her talent by participating in several reality shows recently revealed suffering from endometriosis. Many of her industry friends and colleagues wished for speedy recovery and pain-free life for her.

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis

Just an hour back, on May 14, Shamita Shetty took to her official social media account and posted a video informing friends and followers about her surgery. The video was taken before her surgery and in the clip, she can be seen on the hospital bed. Along with the video, the actress also shared unique insight about endometriosis to make the netizens aware.

She wrote in the caption, "Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors , my gynac dr Neeta Warty and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping til they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I've had this disease surgically removed I'm looking forward to good health n now more physically pain-free days!"

Watch Shamita Shetty's video here:

Meanwhile, in the video, Shamita interacted with the person recording the clip. Showing the view outside her window, the camera is turned at her and she says that she is suffering from endometriosis.

"All the women out there, please google Endometriosis. You need to know what the problem is all about. Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it," states the Bigg Boss 15 contestant.

Further, she also mentioned that the condition is painful and it’s uncomfortable. "Pain is there in your body for a reason, so listen to your body, and be positive,” concluded Shetty.

Umar Riaz, Krushna Abhishek, and others react

Many of Shamita Shetty's friends and followers wished for her speedy recovery. Her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz commented, "Recover well shamita." Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Get well soon." Bipasha Basu, Anusha Dandekar, and Dia Mirza, among others, also dropped warm messages in the comments section.

