Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty shares glimpse of her Dussehra celebration and niece Samisha's cute version of bhajan

Dussehra, a time for celebrating the triumph of good over evil, brings vibrant festivities like stage dramas depicting the Ramayana, the fiery demise of demon effigies, and grand fairs. As per mythology, many years ago, on this day, Lord Rama killed Ravana after a prolonged chase. It is marked as the victory of good over evil. Everyone celebrates the festival with a lot of zeel and excitement.

Bigg Boss 15's finalist Shamita Shetty had a divine celebration of Dussehra 2023 today on 24th October. The actress shared a glimpse of the same on social media.

Shamita Shetty shares a glimpse of her Dussehra celebration

Shamita Shetty had a divine puja for Dussehra at their house. The actress shared a video of the same wherein she looked immersed in divinity and spirituality. The actress followed the instructions of the puja by a Priest while the atmosphere around the house seemed calming. Towards the end of the video was a cute glimpse of her niece Samisha (Shilpa Shetty's daughter). When asked to recite a bhajan, Samisha adhered and sang a bhajan but quickly started to walk around like a goofy kid.

Along with the video, Shamita wrote a caption, "Happy Dusshera everyone may Ma Durga bless your family and you with happiness , love and prosperity always

p.s. : don't miss the last part of video!"

Have a look at Shamita Shetty's video celebrating Dussehra.

Shamita Shetty's journey on television

Shamita Shetty started her TV journey with Bigg Boss season 5 as a contestant. However, her journey was short-lived, as she had to leave the show mid-way. The actress then took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in the year 2015. Furthermore, Shetty participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019.

Later, she bagged Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Since she was one of the finalists, she got a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15. During her stay in Bigg Boss OTT, she got romantically close to co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. However, the duo broke up a few months after the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty REACTS to Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 after bagging Naagin 6