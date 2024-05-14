Shamita Shetty recently underwent surgery for endometriosis. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to social media today to upload a video from the hospital and inform her friends and followers.

The actress also mentioned that almost 40% of women suffer from endometriosis. This caught the attention of the netizens and to keep our readers aware, we have listed some of the most important questions related to the condition.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of the uterine cavity. It usually spreads in the pelvic region as the tissue grows on the ovaries, bowel, and tissues lining your pelvis. This is most common on ovaries.

Endometriosis is classified into four stages depending on the severity of the disease.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

In her video, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, "All the women out there need to know what Endometriosis is all about. Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it." And experts cannot agree more. In many cases, endometriosis does not show any symptoms. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pelvic pain is the most common symptom. However, the severity of the pain does not indicate the stage of endometriosis.

Check out the most common symptoms of endometriosis below:

Advertisement

Painful periods

Cramps 1 or 2 weeks around menstruation

Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods

Infertility

Pain during sexual intercourse

Discomfort with bowel movements

Lower back pain that may occur at any time during your menstrual cycle

Fatigue

What causes endometriosis?

Doctors have yet to establish the exact cause of endometriosis. There are many theories surrounding it, but none are scientifically proven.

One of the most common causes is retrograde menstruation in which the menstrual blood flows through fallopian tubes and into your pelvic cavity, instead of leaving the body. The blood contains endometrial cells which may stick to the pelvic walls and surfaces of pelvic organs. As it continues over the menstrual cycle, they might grow and continue to thicken.

Another cause might be an immune system disorder that makes the body unable to recognize and destroy endometriosis tissue.

The fact that genes could also play a role cannot be ruled out. If your mother or sister has endometriosis, there’s a high chance that you will have it too.

Diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis

Once you share your symptoms with the doctor, and how and where you experience pain, you will likely have to go through a few physical exams.

It should be mentioned here since endometriosis shares symptoms similar to ovarian cysts and pelvic inflammatory disease, it can prolong diagnosis. The treatment starts once the accurate diagnosis is done.

Here are the most common diagnosis steps:

Pelvic exam

Laparoscopy

Ultrasound

Depending on the severity of symptoms, doctors choose the treatment procedure. The common treatment methods include medication or surgery.

In most cases, doctors recommend medicines first. If it doesn’t help, doctors may suggest surgery. For instance, Shamita Shetty had to undergo surgery.

She shared in the note, “Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health n now more physically pain free days!”

In conclusion, endometriosis is a painful condition, but with the right diagnosis and treatment, you can manage to live a regular lifestyle. Besides the doctor’s recommended ways, try to adopt a healthy lifestyle, exercise a lot, and manage stress to come out of the condition stronger and live a pain-free life.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Shamita Shetty a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty reveals undergoing surgery for endometriosis; Umar Riaz and Krushna Abhishek react