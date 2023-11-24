Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash aces her casual day out look in this chic denim dress; see PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most stylish and popular actresses in the industry. She has created a distinct fan following owing to her acting skills and adorable personality. Besides this, she also grabs headlines for her chemistry with actor Karan Kundrra. But this time, the actress has treated her fans with a series of gorgeous pictures. Soon after Tejasswi dropped the snaps, comments began pouring in.

Tejasswi Prakash embraces simplicity in her latest casual look

In her recent social media post, the Bigg Boss 15 sensation Tejasswi Prakash delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of her boat adventure and fun time. The photos show her in two different looks. Speaking of the first set of pictures, the actress is wearing a trendy denim blue dress. Complimenting her style, Tejasswi had a Dior saddle bag.

She posted the pictures with the caption, "Golden state of mind."

Here's what Tejasswi Prakash posted:

Besides exuding casual day-out vibes, Tejasswi is dressed in a light blue sweater top and blue denim jeans as well. Further, you cannot miss her candid pose while sitting on a boat. The radiance and inner happiness are clearly visible in her heart-melting smile.

Speaking of the accessories, Tejasswi Prakash did not opt for any such ensemble, thereby keeping her style minimal. However, to add more casual vibes, the Bigg Boss 15 fame wore sunglasses in her boat pictures.

Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's recent post

The series of pictures posted by Tejasswi Prakash left fans swooning. They showered love and praised her looks. One of the comments read, "This world is a better place with you." Further, a user commented, "Wow. Love such natural, unfiltered, and random pictures. These are the best."

Look at some of the comments:

Tejasswi Prakash's work in the industry

The 30-year-old is known for the portrayal of Ragini's character in Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Tejasswi received instant recognition in the industry after her performance in Naagin 6. However, she already appeared in the spotlight as she lifted the trophy as Bigg Boss 15 winner.

