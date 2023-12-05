Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to talk about their TRUE LOVE on Temptation Island

Temptation Island is nearing its finale. The show is slated to air the finale episode on Dec 15, 2023. While the show is marching towards the end, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to grab the attention of the viewers, and to ensure the same, the makers have roped in Karan Kundrra's real-life partner Tejasswi Prakash for a special episode.

In the show's upcoming episode, TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan) will spill the secrets of their steady relationship.

Tejasswi Prakash to join Karan Kundrra on Temptation Island

Temptation Island is all about relationships and the ultimate test of the same. When discussing these factors, one can't forget the beautiful relationship between TV's power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi will be seen joining Karan Kundrra on Temptation Island to motivate the couples on the show and share the story of their relationship.

A promo featuring the couple is already out and fans can't wait to see their favorites back together onscreen all over again.

Have a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's promo from Temptation Island

In the promo, Karan Kundrra is seen telling girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, "Maana ke mai Temptation Island pe hu par meri zindagi me koi bhi temptation hai, woh bhi aapke liye hai. (Although I am on the Temptation Island but if there's any temptation in my life, it is for you)."

Tejasswi said, "True love planning se nahi milta, true love tab milta hai jab aap least expect kar rahe ho. Humey hi dekhlo, kise pata tha ek reality show mey humey true love miljaayega. Aarahe hai aapke Tejran apni love story Island ke sabhi logon ke saath share karne. Kyuki true love kabhi bhi mil sakta hai. (True love doesn't happen with planning, it happens when you least expect it. Look at us, who knew we would find true love in a reality show? Your TejRan is coming to the Temptation Island to share their love story with everyone because true love can happen anytime.)"

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. The couple braved through many storms and allegations. They were often alleged that they were faking a love angle to get screen time. Even the host of the show Salman Khan once mentioned that Tejasswi and Karan might not stay in the relationship for long after the show ends.

The couple proved the megastar along with other haters wrong as they've been going pretty strong for more than two years.

