Bigg Boss 16: 5 SHOCKING statements made by Sumbul Touqeer's father about Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot

Despite being alerted by her father, Sumbul Touqeer became close friends with Shalin and Tina. However, in the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Sumbul was accused by Tina of being obsessed with Shalin, and host Salman Khan also schooled her for not listening to her father. Now, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul got an opportunity to talk to her father fell ill and the actress couldn't leave the show. During their conversation, her father slammed Tina and Shalin again and warned Sumbul to stay away from them. He made some shocking statements about Tina and Shalin and revealed their real intentions to Sumbul.

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by Salman Khan, has an interesting ensemble of contestants, who are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. Actress Sumbul Touqeer is also a part of Bigg Boss 16. In the first week, Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan appeared in the show during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode and schooled Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for doubting Sumbul's intentions. Her father also asked Sumbul to maintain a distance from them as their intentions may ruin her character on national TV.

5 SHOCKING statements made by Sumbul Touqeer's father:

Stay away from Tina and Shalin:

In a conversation with Sumbul, her father tells her to stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and says that both of them are planning stories against her. He adds, "Yeh dono bahot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta." He then talks about Sumbul wearing Shalin's jacket. For the unversed, Sumbul borrowed Shalin's jacket and was seen wearing it several times. Commenting on this, Sumbul's father said, "I have sent 5 jackets for you, and you are still wearing Shalin's jacket and roaming. People are accusing me of ruining your image and what not."

Accuses Tina Datta:

Sumbul's father expresses his anger towards Tina and says, "Tina ke muh pe laat maarna aur kehna ki tumhe sharam nahi aayi, main dost manti hu, tumhe dost ki tarah rakhti hu. Ye sab baatein kar rahi ho na mere baare mein."

Sumbul's father compliments Fahmaan Khan:

Giving an example of Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul's father added, "Ab idhar Fahmaan tumhara dost hai, aisa dost jo har pal tumhare saath khada tha. Ghar mein Fahmaan jaisa dost hona chahiye tha. Yeh Shalin aur Tina sirf tumhara fayda utha rahe hai. Yeh tumhare saamne kuch aur bolte hai aur tumhare piche kuch aur." For the uninformed, Fahmaan Khan was Sumbul's former co-star and both were a part of the hit show Imlie.

Tells her how it looks on national TV:

Sumbul's father further talks about how her actions are being projected and adds, "'Puri duniya mein yeh message ja raha hai ki 18 saal ki ladki ek 40 saal ke aadmi ke piche pagalon ki tarah padi hui hai. Beta mujhe maalum hai tum Shalin ko baap ki tarah dekh rahi ho par koi nahi samjhega."

Character Assassination:

He futher says, "Ye log trophy jeetne ke liye kisi ka bhi character assassination kar dalenge. Maar dalenge tujhko. Aur jaanti ho tumhare fans abhi bhi tumhare sath hai." Encouraging her, Touqeer Khan adds, "Tum Sherni ho, tumko harna nahi hai. Sirf yeh samajhna Tina aur Shalin mere dushman hai. He also states, "Tina aur Shalin ko unki aukat dikhao national TV pe. Dikhao unko tum kya kar sakti ho."

After their call, Bigg Boss reprimanded Sumbul as they started talking about the game and slamming the other contestants, which is against the rules. Bigg Boss told Sumbul that she got an opportunity to talk to her father due to his poor health conditions and not to discuss the game. Bigg Boss warned her that if this happens next time, then she won't get such a chance.

Post this, Sumbul decides to follow her father's instructions and tells house captain Sajid Khan to change her bed. Later, when the captaincy tasks started, the actress requested Shiv Thakare not to assign her kitchen duties along with Tina. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 and airs every day at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.