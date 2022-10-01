Bigg Boss 16: 5 things to know about Salman Khan-hosted show contestant MC Stan
Bigg Boss 16, the famous reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to premiere very soon. The audience is quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Many well-known personalities have been roped in to become the contestants of the show. The promos of the show are being released in short intervals and in one of the promos, it was revealed that rapper MC Stan will be entering the show. Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 16's most talked about contestant MC Stan.
Recently the channel released a promo where we could see the contestant is none other than Rapper MC Stan. The video got millions of views and a lot of comments about the rapper. Here is everything you need to know about the confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16.
- MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who began singing qawwali at a very young age when he was into schooling. He has 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
- MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is a pioneer as much as the product of Pune hip hop. He grew up around the neighbourhood of Tadiwala Road.
- Born into a Poor Family, but because of his hard work and determination towards his work, he has become a Successful Rapper. Coming from an ordinary background, stan has built an extraordinary place for himself and even for the hood he belongs.
- When he started his journey his parents were not supportive of his work but the rapper made his place in the Hip Hop industry with all his hard work and dedication. He became the only Indian independent artist to debut on Global Spotify Album charts. The boy once who struggled for his existence to fulfil his day-to-day needs in life, got the #1 Engagement on Instagram for any Indian musician.
- A game changer in MC Stan’s rap music career was with his song Khuja Mat which has over 35 Million views on YouTube.The rapper believes that the song Aastaghfirullah paved way for his image makeover, allowing his followers to see his side as well.
When recounting his journey, MC Stan admitted that his way of life had radically changed, going from sleeping in a rickshaw to driving around in luxury cars. He is popularly known as Basti Ka Hasti which is actually the story of rags to riches which he has sung with the same title.
Fans can't keep calm and we are loving the excitement. It will be interesting to watch how the rapper turns the game on and moves toward the race of winning the trophy.
