Bigg Boss 16: 5 things to KNOW about wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala

Popular TV figure Vikkas Manaktala will be entering the reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the show unveiled a new video which featured Vikkas. In the video, he was seen talking about his anger issues. He further revealed that in the game he won’t be a part of any group and his biggest competitor is he himself.



As soon as the video was posted, a section of netizens started reacting to the post. Some said, “This time I am liking Bigg Boss decision.. this wild card kesa hoga dekha jayega but I am liking fresh chehra”, while another user said, “Next Shalin Bhanot.”



Morever, Vikkas’s social media team also reshared the video. The caption of the post can be read as, “Mere Pyaare bhaiyon, doston, pyaar dene waale fans, my Insta family, Congratulations to all of us . I am going to be a part of Bigg boss 16. Hamesha ki tarah aapkakhoob sara pyaar, best wishes aur votes ki bharmaar chahiye.. Please vote for me.. ”