Bigg Boss 16: 5 things to KNOW about wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala
Popular TV face Vikkas Manaktala will soon enter Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card entrant.
Popular TV figure Vikkas Manaktala will be entering the reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the show unveiled a new video which featured Vikkas. In the video, he was seen talking about his anger issues. He further revealed that in the game he won’t be a part of any group and his biggest competitor is he himself.
As soon as the video was posted, a section of netizens started reacting to the post. Some said, “This time I am liking Bigg Boss decision.. this wild card kesa hoga dekha jayega but I am liking fresh chehra”, while another user said, “Next Shalin Bhanot.”
Morever, Vikkas’s social media team also reshared the video. The caption of the post can be read as, “Mere Pyaare bhaiyon, doston, pyaar dene waale fans, my Insta family, Congratulations to all of us . I am going to be a part of Bigg boss 16. Hamesha ki tarah aapkakhoob sara pyaar, best wishes aur votes ki bharmaar chahiye.. Please vote for me.. ”
5 things to know about Vikkas Manaktala
Vikkas is married to Gunjan Walia and they both share a great bond.
Vikkas is quite active on social media despite having a tight schedule.
He is a fitness freak as he often shares his workout videos.
Vikkas has anger issues as he was seen talking about it in the promo.
He has also won the title of Mr. India.
Vikkas Manaktala’s career
For the unversed, Vikkas rose to fame with the television serial Left Right Left where he portrayed the role of Cadet Amardeep 'Amar' Huda from 2006-2008. After a five-year hiatus, he made his comeback in 2013 with Main Naa Bhoolungi. He has also starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Jhansi Ki Rani, Laal Ishq and Namah.