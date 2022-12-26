Bigg Boss 16: 6 EPIC punch lines of evicted contestant Ankit Gupta that became popular

In Bigg Boss 16 , Ankit, who was supposedly called an inactive contestant, never failed to prove his loyalty toward his friends and always stood by them like a solid pillar. During his stint, he often took a stand for Priyanka and gave befitting replies during ugly fights to contestants who went against his friend. Some of his epic one-liners went viral like wildfire, and even host Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman praised him during weekend episodes. Though Ankit got evicted from Bigg Boss 16, we present some of his hit one-liners from the show that will always stay with fans.

Ankit Gupta is not a new name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his stint in the popular show Udaariyaan, Ankit has had an illustrious career in the telly sector and is popular among the masses. Ankit was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan hosted hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. His bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the talk of the town. Ankit was praised by the audience for being a supportive friend and was tremendously loved for his calm demeanor.

6 epic one-liners by Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Ankit Gupta:

Archana Gautam always slammed Priyanka Choudhary for using Ankit Gupta as a shield during fights. She even argued with Priyanka whenever she tried to save Ankit from nomination. So once slamming Archana, Ankit said:

"Tumhare pass toh dost bhi nahi hai dushmani nikalne ke liye."

Once Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ranked him last in a task saying Ankit has the least involvement during tasks, to which Ankit replied:

"Sabse kam involvement ke baad bhi, nauve hafte tak yahan pe hoon, ye aap sab ke muh pe chaata hai."

Ankit Gupta once took a dig at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship. As Tina and Shalin often tag their bond as 'friendship', Ankit once pulled their leg and said:

"Bhai-behen ho na tum."

After Shalin and Priyanka got involved in a fight, Ankit nominated Shalin and said:

"Inhe yaha lagta hai ki baaki sab log inki aukaat se neeche aukat wale hai, toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki inhe apni aukaat waalo me jaa ke rehna chahiye."

Once when Tina was teasing Ankit to make Shalin jealous, Shalin got bothered and tried to take a dig at Ankit and said, "Coffee lekar aaya hum, paani pilaye hum, khayaal rakhe hum, aur ye le kar le jaye kisi aur ko." Replying to Shalin, Ankit said:

"Ye boyfriend ki qualities bata rahe ho, ya spot dada ki."

When Shalin Bhanot asked Ankit, "Nauve hafte mei aa kar kyu chaane lage ho?" Giving him a quick reply, Ankit said:

"Hero ki entry late hi hoti hai."

Bigg Boss 16 update:

After Ankit Gupta's eviction, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Vikkas Manaktala, and Sumbul Touqeer. Another contestant, Abdu Rozik, has taken a temporary exit from Bigg Boss 16 due to professional commitments and will re-enter the show as a contestant or a guest. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM on COLORS and Voot.