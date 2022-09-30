Bigg Boss 16: 7 Things to watch out for in this new season of Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 16, the famous reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to premiere on Colors TV soon. The 16th season of Bigg Boss was launched by host Salman Khan and the team at a grand event held in Mumbai. At the event, the actor opened up about the celebrated show and confirmed that Bigg Boss 16 will have a new and exciting format. There’s a lot of anticipation around the new season’s contestants ahead of the premiere. It will air on October 1 and the channel has been releasing promos with tit-bits about the contestants of the season. Maintaining the excitement for the upcoming season of the show, here are things to look out for in Bigg Boss 16.

The promos of the new season of the show have been showing the show host Salman Khan dressed up as popular villains of Bollywood like Mogambo, Kancha Cheena, Gabbar, and others. This raises excitement about the role of the Bollywood star in the upcoming season.

In the recent press conference of the show, Bigg Boss announced the new season will have 'Weekend ka Vaar' on Friday and Saturday. It makes us wonder if Sundays will be calmer and lighter as compared to Fridays and Saturdays.

The show has a major twist this year as for the first time Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game. While he has confirmed he will not be part of Bigg Boss 16 in person, how he will participate in the show will be interesting to find out.

Bigg Boss comes up with a new theme year and this year too there is going to be a very exciting theme, as Salman Khan himself said, “Everything is going to change in this season of the show.” It will be exciting to see if the theme will reflect in the interiors of the house as well.

As per reports, the contestants will have to pay a big price to get into the bedroom. Some reports even suggest that this time, four bedrooms have been built in the house of Bigg Boss 16. These rooms have been named – Fire Room, Black and White Room, Cards Room and Vintage Room. To enter these rooms and get a comfortable stay, the contestants will have to go through some strenuous tasks from day one.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Salman Khan revealed Abdu Rozik as one of the confirmed Bigg Boss 16 competitors. Salman introduced him saying that he will be part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be interesting to witness their strong bond and the fun banter of Abdu with the show host. Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the other confirmed contestants of this season. Other popular speculated names of the show include Surbhi Jyoti, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shivin Narang, Sajid Khan and Manya Singh.

The show will go on-air this weekend and the premiere has been divided into two parts which will be aired on 1st and 2nd of October.