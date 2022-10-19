Bigg Boss 16: A look at Gori Nagori's classic style

Gori Nagori is a popular Rajasthani dancer and stage performer. She is known for the Marwadi song, “Le Photo Le”. She is also known as Rajasthani Shakira. The dancer is presently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. She is inside the house along with other popular names like Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

The popular dancer was born in Nagaur, Rajasthan. She was born on 11 June 1990 and her sign is Gemini. It was Gori's childhood dream of becoming a dancer.

Who are the other members of Gori Nagori’s family?

Talking about Gori’s family, her father's name is Khalu Malik. She has three siblings- two brothers and one younger sister.

What is the educational qualification of Gori Nagori?

Gori did her schooling at Ghotiya Higher Secondary School, Nagaur, and graduated from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

What is Gori Nagori’s profession?

Gori Nagori is a professional Rajasthani dancer and stage performer. She started learning to dance at the age of 9; it is also reported that as a kid she used to imitate Shakira. Soon she garnered popularity for her dance on Rajasthani and Haryanvi songs. Her father always supported her dream to become a dancer and often encouraged her to participate in different competitions.

What is the dance style of Gori Nagori?

The dancer is known for her folk-dance moves which are a blend of Haryanvi and Rajasthani dance moves. She is an excellent belly dancer too, and often offers a glimpse of her dance moves through videos on social media.

How did Gori Nagori become famous?

Gori Nagori started her journey with stage shows. The dance video of Gori Nagori Gori Nagori ‘Kade Agya Matke, Kade Pachaya Matke’ was praised a lot by fans. Gori Nagori often danced to Bhojpuri and Bollywood and English songs. Her dance videos are highly popular among her fans. For the unversed, as soon as her new song releases, it grabs attention. Gori Nagori is among the most loved Haryanvi dancers. It is rumoured that she is a Shakira fan, perhaps that is why she is known as the Shakira of Rajasthan.

Gori Nagori in Bigg Boss:

After Sapna Choudhary, Gori Nagori is the second dancer from Haryana to participate in Bigg Boss. Gori Nagori is one of the most popular dancers on social media.

