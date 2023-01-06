Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets emotional recalling his struggling days while talking to Salman Khan

Abdu Rozik , popular as 'Chota Bhaijaan', is not a new name in the entertainment industry. Born and brought up in Tajikistan, he is now winning the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 16. Abdu is considered one of the cutest contestants on the show and receives love from fans. In the house, Abdu shares a close bond with Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare and also has good relations with the other housemates. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu will be seen getting emotional as he will recall his struggling days while talking to host Salman Khan.

In tonight's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lashes out at Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. For the unversed, Archana and MC Stan got involved in an argument two days ago where both spoke ill about each other's profession and parents. Referring to that, Salman will school them and the other contestants for talking badly about one's profession and background. Salman then questions Abdu about how much has he struggled in his life. Salman does this, in order to give a reality check to the other contestants so that they learn from Abdu how to maintain a smile and calm demeanor.

After Salman questions him, Abdu opens up on his struggling days and mentions that he used to walk 1.5 hours to go to school and would then go to a market and sing songs to earn money. Abdu reveals that he used to earn hardly 5 to 6 dollars every day, and there were 6 to 7 family members. For the unversed, Abdu had a very difficult childhood, and due to lack of money, he started singing at a very young age to support his parents financially. He also mentioned that he was the sole bread winner of his family, and recalling his struggling days, Abdu gets teary-eyed.

About Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik (19) is a popular Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer by profession. He also holds the record of being the World's Smallest Singer. In 2019, he began his career as a singer and was spotted by another singer in his town. Post this, success kissed his feet and he went on to lend his voice to many hit Tajikistani songs. Abdu was already a popular singer in his country but became world famous when his viral video of eating a 'burger' spread like wildfire on social media. In 2021, Abdu attended an award function in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by many popular actors including, Salman Khan. Abdu, in his melodious voice, sang the Bollywood song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and dedicated this song to Salman Khan. Now, Abdu is among the most popular personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. He is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, and Soundarya Sharma. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.