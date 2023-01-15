Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets evicted from the house; 'Chota Bhaijaan' to launch his new song in Mumbai

Abdu Rozik who is popularly known as 'Chota Bhaijaan', is not a new name in the entertainment industry. Born and brought up in Tajikistan, he won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 16. Abdu is considered one of the cutest contestants on the show and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. However, there is a sad news for his fans and it is that the ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu’s eviction

In tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Bigg Boss asking all the contestants to gather in the living room and then reveals that Abdu has been eliminated from the show. After the announcement, Abdu walks out of the house through the main door as contestants ask him to stay back a little longer. “Guys I love you,” the Tajikistan singer says before leaving the house. His close friends Nimrit, Shiv and MC Stan were seen hugging each other and crying uncontrollably after Abdu leaves the house abruptly. Reacting to this, Sajid Khan says, “I had a bad feeling about this.” Moreover, Shiv also joins the conversation and reveals that Abdu had told him about his impending exit last night. More in the episode Moreover, we also see actor Sandiip Sikcand and journalist Dibang sharing the stage with host Salman Khan. The duo grill Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their relationship and even compare it with fake plastic flowers. Abdu’s first public appearance Post his eviction from the house, Abdu was snapped by the paps and the pictures and videos of his first public appearance have surfaced online. In the video, we can see the star posing with Maniesh Paul and even singing a song whereas the crowd was cheering for him. Talking about his look, Abdu looked handsome in a jacked which he paired with a white T-shirt, black funky jeans, and shoes. Check out the video here:

Abdu’s new song Taking to his Instagram handle, Abdu shared a video where he announced that he will be launching his new song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, and also invited his fans to meet him during the same event. The event will take place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. Check out the post here:

Abdu opens up about his eviction In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Abdu said ‘I had to leave the show because there is a lot of work which I have committed for and so I had to come out of the house for that. There are a lot of things lined up now and I am looking forward to it.’ When asked about his future plans, he replied ‘I am in India for the next few days. I will be shooting a song here. After that, I will go to Dubai for some work and from there, I have to go to the US on a work trip. I plan to come back to India. People have showered me with so much love and I want to do a lot of work here. So, I will be back soon.’ Talking about his plans to buy or rent a place in India, Abdu said that if work keeps coming in then one day he might have a home in India but that depends upon the work he gets. He further stated that he enjoyed his stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house and it was fun. About Abdu’s work On the professional front, Abdu will make his Bollywood debut this year, reportedly. He will also be seen in the much-anticipated Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which has a huge ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others. The Farhad Samji directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas on Eid on April 21.

