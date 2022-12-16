Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik NOT in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; Tells Sajid Khan, ‘Pagal Hai Kya Bro’

It was not long ago that the fans’ favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Abdu Rozik’s cheek would flush at the sight or name of his crush, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia . Although, Sajid Khan still continues to believe and openly declares that Abdu is in love with his crush. Abdu denies these claims and exclaims ‘Pagal Hai Kya Bro’.

Sajid Khan had told twice or thrice to Abdu that things won’t go beyond friendship with Nimrit and Abdu acknowledged his statements but on the 75th day of Bigg Boss 16, this matter was brought up to the latter again. Abdu clarified that whatever feelings he had for Nimrit is gone from the past few days and asks Sajid not to worry about it. To this, Sajid asked him to either do what he wants or listen to him as his big brother.

Nimrit’s justification to Sajid

Nimrit was also involved in the discussion and she told Sajid that she had already told Abdu that she’s seeing someone. The bestfriends assure Sajid that they’re just friends. Sajid then told Nimrit that it’s her fault also to an extent for not mentioning that she has a boyfriend to Abdu. Nimrit cried and told him that she’s not trying to make him a bad guy but he needs to stop making it seem like it doesn’t hurt her to see this situation. She declared that Abdu knows about her situation-ship and they’re just friends. Sajid questioned Shiv if he was overreacting and the after responded saying no but also stated that neither of their’s fault. Sajid says that the time had come to be straightforward as Abdu is acting like a kid and is seeing stars in her name. Abdu consoled Nimrit. She told him once again that she is seeing someone and gave him a list of reasons stating why they can’t be together. Abdu claimed to have understood her words and ended the argument by giving a hug to Sajid.

Also read: Tina Datta says Shalin Bhanot is not worthy of being her boyfriend