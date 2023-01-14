Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik takes voluntarily exit from the show; Shiv, Nimrit, and others cry inconsolably

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a high-octane drama. From Salman Khan's schooling contestants to heartbreaking evictions, the housemates witnessed quite a lot of emotions. Despite a lot of entertainment, what shook everyone was Abdu Rozik's sudden exit from the show. After the Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan, the contestants assembled in the living room. Bigg Boss announced that Abdu Rozik is taking voluntarily exit from the show which left the contestants in shock. He also said that Abdu took some other projects outside the house due to which he and his team decided to exit the show.

Salman Khan schools Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer

The host Salman Khan schooled Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behaviour towards her father during the family week. He shared that the viewers got angry at her rude behaviour. He also shared the whole conversation she had with her father in front of all the contestants and questioned her on the same. Moreover, he said how her father gave her some appropriate advices but she acted as 'Miss I know it all'. After telling Nimrit to take her father's advices seriously, he schooled Sumbul Touqeer for not opening up about her feelings. He shared how his father tried to make her understand how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are using her but Sumbul ignored him and apologised to Shalin and Tina. Further, he said that in the family week, Sumbul's uncle came and asked her to take a stand for herself in front of the mandali but she again ignored his word of advice and immediately apologised to Sajid Khan. Salman grilled her and said how she felt embarrassed because of her loved ones' advice and asked her to be vocal about her feelings.

Salman Khan became a guest on 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'

In one of the previous episodes, Simi Garewal hosted a talk show inside the house with the contestants. In today's episode, she asked some interesting questions to Salman Khan during her segment 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'. Simi called him the 'best TV show host in the world'. She asked Salman if he is sent inside the Bigg Boss house, then which three Bollywood celebrities will he take along with him. The actor replied that he will take Sanjay Dutt, Shahrukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif. To this, Simi jokingly said that she was waiting to hear Katrina's name from his mouth. She then asked him if he has ever been confused like Shalin and Tina. Salman said that Shalin and Tina are confused in the house but I stay confused in my life. Furthermore, he also said that he would like to work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan in the future.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates.