Bigg Boss 16: Abusive fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Archana Gautam are often seen fighting with each other. However, today was no different. On day 96, the two got into an ugly verbal spat over household duties. MC Stan didn't clean the house which irked Archana. She goes all over the house saying he hasn't done his household duty and accused him of doing nothing in the show.

Archana pointed out that MC Stan doesn't have any involvement in the house and is only being saved because of the audience votes. She said, "Kab tak janta ki khairaat par rahega yahan par. Janta aise logo ko pasand nahi karti. I want to tell his fans that he hasn't cleaned the house". MC Stan got angry and dragged Archana's family into the fight. He said he is not his father's servant and even used derogatory language for her mother. This didn't go well with Archana and she snapped at him saying, "Don't you have a mother? How can you say such words for someone else's mother? You are a disgusting man. The person who can't respect someone's mother is a disgusting man". She even said that Salman Khan will address the issue and will scold him for using foul language. The contestants tried to calm them down but the two didn't stop and kept fighting.