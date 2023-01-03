Bigg Boss 16: Abusive fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam
Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Archana Gautam are often seen fighting with each other. However, today was no different.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Archana Gautam are often seen fighting with each other. However, today was no different. On day 96, the two got into an ugly verbal spat over household duties. MC Stan didn't clean the house which irked Archana. She goes all over the house saying he hasn't done his household duty and accused him of doing nothing in the show.
Archana pointed out that MC Stan doesn't have any involvement in the house and is only being saved because of the audience votes. She said, "Kab tak janta ki khairaat par rahega yahan par. Janta aise logo ko pasand nahi karti. I want to tell his fans that he hasn't cleaned the house". MC Stan got angry and dragged Archana's family into the fight. He said he is not his father's servant and even used derogatory language for her mother. This didn't go well with Archana and she snapped at him saying, "Don't you have a mother? How can you say such words for someone else's mother? You are a disgusting man. The person who can't respect someone's mother is a disgusting man". She even said that Salman Khan will address the issue and will scold him for using foul language. The contestants tried to calm them down but the two didn't stop and kept fighting.
The captaincy task
Bigg Boss announced a task for the captaincy contenders: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik. In the captaincy task, the non-contenders had to catch balls and put them in baskets designated to each contender. Each ball is a vote cast in the favour of the contender of their own choice. As the task began, a massive fight broke out between Sanchalak Sajid Khan and Priyanka over the rules of disqualification. Priyanka mentioned that Sajid is an unfair sanchalak and he will cheat in the task. Sajid defended him saying that he has the right to disqualify. After the task, Sajid announced that Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house.
Fight between Nimrit & Priyanka
The episode also saw a kitchen drama when Nimrit and Priyanka get into a fight after the latter complained to Shiv that nobody asks her preference for food. She said that housemates should ask everyone about their preferences before preparing the food. Nimrit got annoyed and said that she doesn't bother to tell her preference before the food is made as she is busy doing her makeup. Sajid applauded Nimrit and said that she won his heart.
Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss updates.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. She spends most of her time either binge watching rom-coms or tal... Read more