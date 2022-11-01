Bigg Boss 16: 'Angry' Bigg Boss fires Gautam Singh Vig from captaincy; Here's why

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense and interesting with each passing day, and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to add more spice to each episode. It has been four weeks since the participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and many fights, arguments, and disagreements have already occurred. The audiences witness a major turn of events after every Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and the makers are promising non-stop entertainment in the upcoming episodes as well.

In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Gautam Singh Vig chose the captain position over the house ration and became the captain of the house. Shocked and confused contestants lashed out at Gautam for his inhuman and selfish decision. During his captaincy tenure, Gautam neglected his duties and was only communicating with his girlfriend, Soundarya Sharma. Gautam had assigned duties to the housemates, which were not followed by them in order to protest against his decision.

While talking to Gautam, Soundarya Sharma also failed to follow the house rule and was often seen speaking in English. Being the house captain, it was Gautam's responsibility to make the contestants follow all the rules, which also meant that the contestants must strictly talk in Hindi. Due to his reckless performance as a captain, Bigg Boss gets furious at Gautam. Bigg Boss lashes out at Gautam as the rules of the house were not followed and fires him from his captaincy. This can be watched in the 2nd November episode.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Last week, the contestants who were nominated to get evicted from the show were Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. However, host Salman Khan announced that there will be no eviction.

The contestants who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 till now are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Now the contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and airs every day at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.