Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS to astrologer's prediction on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
A few days back, Astrologer Saurish Sharma commented about television actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s relationship. Here’s what Ankit Gupta has to say about it.
There has been endless speculation about television actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s relationship. The pair were first seen together in Udaariyaan and became an instant hit. From the sets of this drama romance to Bigg Boss 16, it has been a treat to watch the chemistry between the two. Recently, the pair again made headlines when astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house to tell the fate of the housemates and what they can expect in the future. He told Priyanka that she has no future with Ankit and she should not let this distract her from the game.
The astrologer’s comment took everyone by surprise and left Priyanka tensed. Reacting to Saurish Sharma’s comment, Ankit recently said that it is up to them to decide whether they have a future together. He further added, “Priyanka and I are friends who share a great bond. As for who will be in whose future, is a decision best left to the two of us, not to any astrologer or anyone else. This is our decision and will be up to us where we take our association forward as friends or something else, and let it stay like that.”
The ‘good friends’ as they like to call themselves, never gave their relationship a tag and Ankit was seen defending their relationship on several occasions. Although, at the beginning of the show, Priyanka even admitted that she has feelings for Ankit. The actors entered the show together, and remained by each other's side. Housemates gossiped about them and some blamed Priyanka for controlling Ankit in the game.
With Ankit being evicted from the house a few weeks back, we have seen him rooting for Priyanka from the outside. He took to his Instagram today and shared a video congratulating Priyanka on reaching the finale. He said, “Just the final push and the trophy will be home, hashtag Pari for the win. Pari, all the best, and get the trophy home. I’ll see you very soon.” While Ankit is rooting for Priyanka to win, it remains to see how things play out for Priyanka.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more