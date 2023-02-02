Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS to astrologer's prediction on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

There has been endless speculation about television actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s relationship. The pair were first seen together in Udaariyaan and became an instant hit. From the sets of this drama romance to Bigg Boss 16, it has been a treat to watch the chemistry between the two. Recently, the pair again made headlines when astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house to tell the fate of the housemates and what they can expect in the future. He told Priyanka that she has no future with Ankit and she should not let this distract her from the game.

The astrologer’s comment took everyone by surprise and left Priyanka tensed. Reacting to Saurish Sharma’s comment, Ankit recently said that it is up to them to decide whether they have a future together. He further added, “Priyanka and I are friends who share a great bond. As for who will be in whose future, is a decision best left to the two of us, not to any astrologer or anyone else. This is our decision and will be up to us where we take our association forward as friends or something else, and let it stay like that.”