Bigg Boss 16: Archana claims fans want to see Shalin-Soundarya’s relationship post Tina’s elimination

Bigg Boss 16’s Shanivaar Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan had a big shocker in store for everyone, when Shalin Bhanot was put in a spot. He could press the buzzer and save either Tina Datta or Sumbul Touqeer from getting eliminated and losing the prize money worth 25 lakhs, or not press the buzzer and save the prize money. The housemates wanted the latter but were prohibited from prompting the answer as the judgment was solely supposed to be Shalin’s. He chose the second option.

Upon this decision, Sumbul was saved and Uttaran fame Tina Datta was eliminated from the show. Shalin was left speechless and initially believed that this was just a prank. Priyanka Chaudhary was also not ready to believe this. Tina, however, calmed him down and said she wanted to leave with a smile and exited the house, leaving the rest in shock. Shalin was left stunned and Priyanka consoled him.

Archana Gautam's predictions

Archana Gautam couldn’t stop dancing post the contestant’s exit and Sreejita De stated that it’s insensitive to behave this way as someone is hurt. Soundarya pointed out that even she hugged Tina, so that they can move past the petty fights as she got eliminated. Archana tells that the audience isn’t fooled and they saw everything that needed to be seen and declares that she isn’t upset at all. She further tells Soundarya that she knew Tina was going to get eliminated because fans want to see if something will happen between the latter and Shalin. Soundarya laughs it off but Archana states that it’s true. Not to forget that recently, Shalin and Soundarya’s friendship is developing. Do you think Archana’s claims might be true?

