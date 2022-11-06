Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer's feud worsens, latter tries to get into a physical fight

Bigg Boss 16 has hooked the attention of the masses with its engaging content, and fans are enjoying the non-stop drama, the growing friendships, and the love stories formed in this house. Some contestants are liked by the audiences for their calm demure, while others are grabbing eyeballs for their unfiltered behavior.

After one of India’s favorite contestants, Abdu Rozik takes the reigns of the house in his hands the dynamics seemed to have changed in the Bigg Boss house. Tempers fly, and drama unfolds on the first day of Abdu’s captaincy as he diligently allocates duties to the housemates. Excelling in constantly nit-picking on the captains, Archana Gautam decides to irritate Abdu unveiling his angry side. Firstly, she lies to Abdu about Nimrit sleeping and not doing assigned tasks, prompting Abdu to go investigate the truth. Upon finding out that Nimrit is working, Abdu wastes no time in lashing out at Archana for lying. What infuriates him more is when Archana accuses him of being biased toward his friend. This doesn't go well with Abdu, who explodes in a fit of rage and loses his calm. He decides to punish her by locking her up in jail. It will be exciting to watch if Archana abides by the captain’s order or revolts against him. Soon after this, another quarrel erupts when Archana violates a house rule by sleeping during the day even after being warned by the captain.

Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer's feud worsens:

In tonight's episode, Sumbul and Archana lock-heads after the latter taunt the former for not listening to her father’s advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot. It all starts with Archana proclaiming that she isn’t bothered by Sumbul’s existence in the house and accuses her of not being a devoted daughter. Sumbul loses her calm over this statement and warns Archana to not bring her father into all this and aggressively climbs onto her bed to almost get into a physical fight, while Archana keeps taunting her.

Shekhar Suman plays fun games with contestants:

Amid all the drama and chaos, the super entertaining 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman' kicks off with Shekhar bringing some fun games for the housemates. The game dictates that Shekhar will call two contestants in pairs and give them the title of the animals that they resemble. One question will be fired at them and before beginning the verbal dangal, they must make the sound of the animal they represent. Moreover, Sajid Khan and Abdu will be the judges and vote the best performer. Shekar calls Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot first and asks them to be a cat and a dog, respectively. He asks who among the two is the most romantic contestant. Shalin and Gautam do their best to convince each of them is the most romantic. It will be interesting to whether Shalin and Guatam succeed in impressing the judges or not.