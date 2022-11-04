Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam claims her bags are stolen; Check out Salman Khan's reaction to it

Bigg Boss 16 started in October and it has managed to grab the attention of the audience with its entertaining content. It is one of the most watched and highly popular shows on telly screens and the loyal fans of the show, wait for the new season every year. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan , whose unique hosting skills are quite popular among the masses. The actor analyses the happenings inside the house in the weekend episode. In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, he will be seen schooling Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and other contestants.

As per the upcoming episode promotions, model turned-politician, Archana Gautam is seen losing her calm as she was going through her bags. She gets very angry when she realized that some of her bags are missing from her vanity. She said that everyone has their bags and only her bags are gone missing. She accused Bigg Boss of stealing her bags and decided to take revenge in her own style. In the evening, when all the contestants are seen gathered in the living area and interacting with Salman Khan, she is seen sitting with clown makeup.

Salman Khan reacts

Salman Khan gets angry at the allegations of the actress and tells her that he does not know who is she is friends with, but Bigg Boss team is not like that. He tells her that Bigg Boss has not taken her stuff and she should not put such allegations. Salman Khan also expressed his anger towards Shalin Bhanot as he said that his constantly asking for chicken has become very irritating now.

Weekend ka Vaar

The weekend ka vaar was earlier telecasted on Saturday and Sunday, but for the present season, it is on Friday and Saturday. In the episode, there are numerous performances and fun activities on the show. There is also the elimination of one of the contestants who was nominated by other contestants.